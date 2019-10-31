Staker (STR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Staker has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. One Staker token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Staker has a total market capitalization of $2,609.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00216608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.01378303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00114304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Staker

Staker’s total supply is 2,057,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,946 tokens. The official website for Staker is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken

Buying and Selling Staker

Staker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

