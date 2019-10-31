St. Louis Trust Co Acquires New Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,132,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,710,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,159,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,354,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,854. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

