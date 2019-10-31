SS&C Technologies’ (SSNC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $57.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,234. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 127,945 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 424,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

