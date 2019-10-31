SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Down 2.2%

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) shares fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.14, 208,102 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,670,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.12 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,909,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after buying an additional 1,593,002 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,219,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,077,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,484,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 269,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,738,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 447,443 shares in the last quarter.

About SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

