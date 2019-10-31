SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Short Interest Update

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 530,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in SPX by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SPX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SPX by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPX by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.39. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $372.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.65 million. SPX had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that SPX will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

