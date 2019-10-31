Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded by Cfra to Buy

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

SFM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,964,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,839,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 621,658 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,800,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 792.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 1,151,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

