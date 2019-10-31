Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Purchases $115,117.20 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $115,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,006,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,845,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 9th, W Whitney George bought 20,802 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $136,045.08.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, W Whitney George bought 20,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, W Whitney George bought 64,725 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $431,715.75.
NASDAQ FUND opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $7.17.
About Sprott Focus Trust
There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.
