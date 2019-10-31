Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Purchases $115,117.20 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $115,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,006,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,845,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, W Whitney George bought 20,802 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $136,045.08.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, W Whitney George bought 20,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, W Whitney George bought 64,725 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $431,715.75.

NASDAQ FUND opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 269.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 406,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 296,242 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 258,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

