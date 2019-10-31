SportyCo (SPF) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $115,281.00 and approximately $340.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 249.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00218270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.01404335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030209 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00114179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, ChaoEX, Livecoin, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.