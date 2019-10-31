Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $25.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Spirit of Texas Bancshares an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STXB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 99,108.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

