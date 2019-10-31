Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

NYSE:SPR traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,577. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

