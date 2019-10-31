SPF Beheer BV Sells 23,754 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SPF Beheer BV lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,754 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 3.0% of SPF Beheer BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SPF Beheer BV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $80,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Analog Devices by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $160,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,193. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

