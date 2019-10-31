SPF Beheer BV Reduces Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

SPF Beheer BV trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up 2.5% of SPF Beheer BV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SPF Beheer BV owned approximately 1.14% of Casey’s General Stores worth $67,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,553,000 after acquiring an additional 187,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. G.Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $173.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

