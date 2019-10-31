Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

In related news, insider David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

