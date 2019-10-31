SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Sequoia Wealth Management LLC

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

SPY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,639,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,016,734. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $304.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.66 and its 200-day moving average is $292.79.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

