SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,405,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,036,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.79. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $304.55.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

