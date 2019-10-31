SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Holdings Lessened by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 31.3% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Resource Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $179,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.55. 42,588,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,036,625. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $304.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.79.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.