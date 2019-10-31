Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Trading 9.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s stock price traded up 9.8% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.47, 887,582 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 402% from the average session volume of 176,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.27%. Spartan Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti increased their target price on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $171,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 304,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 635,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 14.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $564.43 million, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Spartan Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.