Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOV. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 price target on Spark Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of LOV opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spark Networks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.20% of Spark Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

