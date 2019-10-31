Southern (NYSE:SO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $62.43 and last traded at $62.05, with a volume of 1164672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 449.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern by 19.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,614,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,420 shares in the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Southern (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

