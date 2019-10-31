Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 396,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.89. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,265,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 72.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 237,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 158.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

