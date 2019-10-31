Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 67695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

SOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

In related news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $618,589.89. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,486. 14.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 55.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 179.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 305,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $544.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

