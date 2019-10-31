Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SOI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $544.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $618,589.89. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486 in the last 90 days. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

