Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Update

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $393,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $618,589.89. Insiders sold a total of 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486 in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,533. The company has a market capitalization of $544.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

