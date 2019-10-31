Societe Generale Trims BP (NYSE:BP) Target Price to $560.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective dropped by Societe Generale from $570.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,790,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,202. BP has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

