Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCAF. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Snc-Lavalin Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

SNCAF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

