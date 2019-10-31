SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.11

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 6143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

SMFKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.