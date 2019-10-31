Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Down 23.5% in October

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.22. 1,571,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 857,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 354.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 132.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

