Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $626,460.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,900 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $626,460.00.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.40. 1,582,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Smartsheet to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

