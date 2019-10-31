SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Position Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $8.48 on Thursday. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point lowered SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

