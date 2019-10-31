Skylands Capital LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 322.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 9.08. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.