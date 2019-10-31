Skylands Capital LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 56.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth about $269,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWS traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Crafts, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other Crown Crafts news, insider Nanci Freeman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,030 shares in the company, valued at $813,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

CRWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

