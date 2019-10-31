Skylands Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,454. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

