Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 327.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 267,629 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 704.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 238,057 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $7,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $7,709,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 863,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,752,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares in the last quarter.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,658.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $41.69. 43,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.91.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

