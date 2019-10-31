Skychain (SKCH) Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Skychain has a market cap of $1.75 million and $5,644.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Skychain has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Skychain token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00218667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.01403497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00113697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal . The official website for Skychain is skychain.global

Skychain Token Trading

Skychain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skychain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

