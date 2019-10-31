SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One SkinCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and Cryptopia. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $38,590.00 and $2,493.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin launched on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

