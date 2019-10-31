Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Update

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,541,250 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,081. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.