Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 78.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $434,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 21.5% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $42.49 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

