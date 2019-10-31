SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 507,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $350,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $797,457.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,754 shares of company stock worth $3,723,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

