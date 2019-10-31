Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,349,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,278,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

In other news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

