Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.59

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 1018030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

