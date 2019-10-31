Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBGI. B. Riley cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $80.00 target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $39.84. 576,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,675. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 766.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

