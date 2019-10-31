Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 34,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,228. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.
Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.