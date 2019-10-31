Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 34,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,228. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

