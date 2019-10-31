Simonds Group (ASX:SIO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Simonds Group Ltd (ASX:SIO) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.41 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.41 ($0.29), approximately 55,426 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Simonds Group Company Profile (ASX:SIO)

Simonds Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder and registered training organization in Australia. It operates through Residential Construction, Registered Training, and Development segments. The company designs and constructs residential dwellings; develops and sells residential land; and provides registered training courses, payroll and asset services, and intellectual property services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Simonds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simonds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.