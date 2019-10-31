Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Issues Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,163,328 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $164,451,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.