Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 137,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSRR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 1,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $425.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

