Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days.

SSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of SSTK opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $161.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 364.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 185,703 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1,229.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107,158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $4,081,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $3,365,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $2,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

