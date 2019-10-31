Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.59% of Seneca Foods worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Seneca Foods by 134.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 15.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SENEA. TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Seneca Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

