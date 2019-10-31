Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.8% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 19,447.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $192,788,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.31. The stock had a trading volume of 375,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 79.47% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

