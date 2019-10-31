Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of VPG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,898. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $461.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

