Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Decreases By 22.3%

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.79% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

